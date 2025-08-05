Logo Image

“Fragile” improvement in the entrepreneurship balance

Positive developments have been recorded in the entrepreneurship balance (business openings and closures) in the seven-month period from January to July 2025, compared to the corresponding period in 2024.

The registrations of new businesses are increasing and the “closures” are decreasing year by year – something that is undoubtedly a positive development – however, Greek entrepreneurship is overwhelmingly dominated by sole proprietorships, while the majority of economic activities concern wholesale and retail trade and vehicle maintenance workshops, as well as accommodation and restaurants, a fact that demonstrates the “fragile” nature of business ventures.

More specifically, in the period January – July 2025, 45,038 businesses started operations, compared to 42,290 in the corresponding period of 2024, recording an increase of 6.5%.

In the same period, announcements of business closures amounted to 13,649, down 6.3% compared to 14,564 in the same seven months of 2024.

