Sarantis Group in Diamond (Leaders) category of the ESG Transparency Index 2025

Sarantis Group announced its inclusion in the Diamond (Leaders) category of the ESG Transparency Index 2025, an initiative of Forbes Greece, EY Greece and Net Zero Analytics, which evaluates the level of transparency and disclosure of ESG data among the 100 largest companies in Greece.

The index is based exclusively on publicly available information and assesses the degree of clarity and consistency in ESG disclosures based on specific evaluation criteria.

The Group’s Diamond ranking reflects, according to the company, “its advanced maturity and consistent approach to communicating ESG issues. This distinction confirms Sarantis Group’s ongoing commitment to transparency, responsible governance and sustainable development, with the aim of creating long-term value for all stakeholders.”

Giannis Bouras, CEO of Sarantis Group, stated: “Our inclusion in the Diamond category of the ESG Transparency Index is a recognition of our initial steps and achievements on the journey of sustainable development.

This distinction reinforces our belief that sustainable development is a strategic priority, while at the same time intensifying our responsibility towards our people, stakeholders and society.

We remain firmly committed to implementing our ESG agenda, with clear objectives, meaningful actions and with a compass of creating long-term value.”

This distinction comes as a continuation of Sarantis Group’s strengthened commitment to the ESG sector, following the presentation of its ESG strategy and decarbonization roadmap in March 2025, where the Group highlighted its key targets, such as a 42% reduction in CO₂ Scope 1 and 2 emissions by 2030, a commitment to a carbon neutral footprint by 2050 and alignment with the Science Based Targets (SBTi) initiative.

This strategy is supported by a strong corporate governance structure, with an emphasis on people empowerment, innovation and the development of sustainable products.