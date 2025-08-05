Athens Stock Exchange breaks the 2,000-point barrier to reach new high

The Athens Stock Exchange broke the 2,000-point barrier on Monday, for the first time since April 2010, reaching a new 15-year high, leaving behind the period of the economic crisis.

This is a historical milestone, confirming the bull market dynamics for the Greek market. A bull market, which has been “running” continuously since late 2020 – early 2021, having provided huge returns to shareholders of listed companies.

The Athens stock exchange conquered yet another “peak”, with the banking sector leading the rally, having as its main “fuel” the resilient economic figures of the first half of the year and the constantly improving prices – targets of the analysts.

More specifically, in the first session of the new week, the General Index recorded a strong increase of +2.34% and stood at 2,005.97 points (a new 15-year high), gaining almost 46 points compared to Friday’s close (1,960.06 points).

More specifically, Alpha jumped +6.6% and reached the “peak” of 3.5 euros, while Eurobank, National Bank, Piraeus and Bank of Cyprus achieved new highs. Of course, attention was also turned to the “new” Metlen (MTLN), which made its debut on the London and Athens markets. Although intra-session it almost reached 50 euros, it finally closed almost unchanged at 47.2 euros.