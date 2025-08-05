Shipping: Greek investment rally in feeders accelerates

The investment “rally” in feeders by Greek shipowners continues unabated in 2025.

In a year when the number of investments, mainly in new ships, has plummeted in most ship categories, and especially in bulk carriers, orders for feeder-type ships dominate.

After Latsco, owned by Paris Kasidokostas – Latsis, Chartworld Shipping, owned by the Kollakis family, and Chios Navigation, owned by the Karousis family, other Greek shipowners immediately followed.

Minerva Marine, owned by Andreas A. Martinos, has reportedly ordered two feeders at the Yangzijiang Shipbuilding shipyards and two more at Huanghai Shipbuilding, as well as an option for two additional ships at each shipyard. The ships have a carrying capacity of 1,800 TEUs. The company, which initially invested in feeders second-hand, has purchased seven ships of this type in the last two years. The group of companies manages a mixed fleet of ships from tankers, bulk carriers, LNG carriers and containerships.

Capital Group, owned by Evangelos Marinakis, has also been reported to be linked to two more container ships in South Korean shipyards. According to Tradewinds, the Greek shipping group had ordered eight more Chittagongmax type feeders, 2,800 TEUs, last April. The ships will be equipped with scrubbers and will be designed with auxiliary power systems that will allow the installation of CO2 capture technology.

Athenian Sea Carriers, owned by the Kyriakou family, which traditionally manages tankers, also seems to be considering opening up to the market for these ships. The company, according to a report by Alphaliner, seems to be close to signing an agreement for the construction of up to four containerships, with a capacity of 3,000 TEUs, in China. According to the report, the company is in talks with Jinglu Shipyard for two orders and two options. The company is in the process of completely renewing its fleet, having gradually sold all the large tankers in its fleet and is currently building 10 product and chemical tankers, with a capacity of 18,500 dwt, at the Wuchang Shipbuilding Industry shipyard in China, with deliveries from July 2025 to January 2027.

Goldenport Group, owned by the Dragnis family, is apparently “re-entering” containerships and feeders. The company, which traditionally manages tankers, recently invested in support ships, and now, according to shipping sources, has purchased the new (built in 2023) Norderney with a carrying capacity of 1,900 TEUs.

Latsco Shipping had previously ordered two containerships, with a capacity of 1,900 TEUs, which will be delivered by Huangpu Wenchong Shipbuilding in 2027. The order includes an option for the construction of two more ships, while the cost is approaching 31 million dollars each.