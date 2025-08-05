Positive “debut” for Metlen in London

Metlen Energy & Metals PLC’s share price made a positive “debut” on the London Stock Exchange, as in the first, historic session the price closed at 48.68 euros.

The rise in the listed company amounted to +1.4%, which led the valuation of Evangelos Mytilineos’ company to 6.3 billion euros.

In fact, it rose up to 50.98 euros (+6.2%), which was the highest point of the day.

Turnover reached 60 million euros, as more than 1.4 million pieces changed hands.

The image of “Metlen” in Athens

As for the Athens market, where the “new” Metlen (MTLN) also made its debut, the share even flirted with the 50 euro milestone (49.58 euro the high of the day), although gradually the initial enthusiasm began to wane.

The share closed on the ATHEX board at 47.2 euros, that is, very close to the starting price of 47.16 euro. The value of transactions exceeded 16.6 million euros.