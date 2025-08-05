Logo Image

Greek-owned fleet remains a leading maritime force

The Greek-owned fleet remains the leading maritime power with 5,700 ships. It represents 20% of the global fleet and 61% of the European Union fleet.

Consequently, Greece, as a dominant maritime country, contributes decisively to the energy and food security, as well as the security of the supply chain of the Member States of the European Union, but also of the global community.

According to the annual report of the Union of Greek Shipowners, Greek shipowners are leading the sector’s green transition, with continuous and significant investments in new ships, equipped with more efficient and environmentally friendly technologies.

The President of the Union, Melina Travlou, pointed out in her message: “The past year was another period of multiple challenges for global shipping. In the unstable economic, environmental and geopolitical landscape, with the successive tensions in the sea lanes and with the ongoing threats of circumvention of freedom of navigation, Greek shipping honored its responsibility as a leader. Our Union has promoted, with a calm, clear, evidence-based and strong voice, cooperation, within and outside the sector, as well as the global dialogue for the adoption of realistic and workable policies. Our Union has promoted, with a calm, clear, evidence-based and strong voice, the cooperation and the global dialogue for the adoption of realistic and workable policies.”

