Molins and TITAN sign agreement for the acquisition of Baupartner

Molins and TITAN have formed a joint venture to accelerate the growth of the precast solutions business in Southeastern Europe.

The two companies have signed an agreement to jointly acquire 80% of Baupartner, a leading precast concrete and steel structure specialist based in Bosnia and Herzegovina.

The remaining 20% will stay with the founding shareholders, led by Eldin Hadžibegović, whose entrepreneurial vision and deep industry expertise have been key to establishing Baupartner’s leadership in the region. Hadžibegović will continue to play an active role in the company’s management as it continues its growth trajectory.

Founded in 2010 and operating across Bosnia, Croatia, and Serbia, Baupartner specializes in the design, production, and assembly of tailor-made structural precast solutions. The company employs more than 280 people and brings strong engineering capabilities to complex industrial, logistics, and retail projects. In recent years, Baupartner has successfully delivered over 110 projects for a diverse portfolio of local and multinational clients.

This acquisition consolidates Molins’ and TITAN’s commitment to sustainable, industrialized building in Southeastern Europe, meeting the evolving needs of customers and communities. Through it, Molins reinforces its leadership in the precast business by entering a new and strategically important market in Southeastern Europe, further strengthening its position as a global reference in industrialized construction. TITAN is complementing its existing portfolio with high-value structural precast solutions tailored to regional growth opportunities.

Molins and TITAN have combined their strengths to form a powerful joint venture: Molins contributes its long-standing expertise in precast construction, TITAN brings its deep regional presence in Southeast Europe. The partnership is further strengthened by Baupartner’s technical know-how and proven local execution capabilities. Together, they will create a robust platform to accelerate innovation, enhance operational efficiency, and drive sustainable growth in the precast business across the region.