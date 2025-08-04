Papoutsanis: Sales up 27% – Turnover growth set to remain strong

Papoutsanis’ turnover amounted to 40.2 million euros in the first half of 2025 (compared to 31.7 million euros in the corresponding period of 2024), i.e. increased by 27%, with the value of exports representing 55% of total turnover.

Regarding the contribution of the four sectors of activity to the turnover of the first half of 2025, it is noted that 31% of total revenue comes from sales of Papoutsanis’ branded products in Greece and abroad, 15% from sales in the hotel market, 41% from third-party productions and 13% from industrial sales of special soap masses.

Profit after tax totaled 3.2 million euros, up 38% (versus 2.3 million in the first half of 2024).

Gross profit amounted to 14.9 million compared to 12.1 million, while gross profit margin amounted to 37% compared to 38% in the first half of 2024.

Operating expenses (selling, administration, research and development) increased by 26%, due to variable turnover-related expenses, an increase in promotion and sales support expenses in the branded products category, which are showing significant growth, and the strengthening of human resources.

The reduced income tax as a result of the completion of investment programs that provide for tax exemptions also contributed to the improvement in after-tax profits.

The company expects to maintain a high rate of turnover growth, both as a result of the development of existing and the start of significant new partnerships, as well as thanks to the further strengthening of sales of branded products, with dynamic expansion into new categories and channels, locally and internationally.