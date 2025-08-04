Alpha Bank: Final agreement for the acquisition of AXIA Ventures

Alpha Bank and its subsidiary, Alpha Finance Investment Services, announced the signing of a definitive share purchase agreement (“SPA”) with the shareholders of AXIA Ventures Group Ltd (“AXIA”), for the acquisition of 100% of its share capital.

The transaction is expected to be concluded in the fourth quarter of 2025, subject to the receipt of the necessary regulatory approvals and the fulfillment of customary closing conditions.

According to the announcement, the acquisition reinforces Alpha Bank’s strategy to accelerate the development of high value-added activities, with an emphasis on fee income, the diversification of revenue sources and the systematic strengthening of the offer of products and services to corporate clients.

It is also expected to enhance Earnings per Share (EPS) by approximately 1.4%, with a return on invested capital (RoIC) of over 20%, while the impact on the Group’s CET1 ratio is expected to be limited and below 20 basis points.

“The signing of the definitive agreement is a milestone in the implementation of Alpha Bank’s strategy to create the leading Investment Banking & Capital Markets platform in Greece and Cyprus,” the bank emphasized.

The new structure

Upon completion of the transaction, AXIA will be integrated with Alpha Finance and Alpha Bank’s Investment Banking unit, creating the most integrated and dynamic investment platform in Greece and Cyprus, Alpha Bank also states.

This new structure will offer high-level, specialized and holistic investment banking services, including in the areas of Capital Markets (ECM/DCM), M&A Advisory Services and Stock Exchange Transactions, it adds, noting that AXIA’s senior management team is committed to assuming long-term leadership roles in the new structure, ensuring continuity and strengthening the strategic alignment of the two organizations.