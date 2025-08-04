Logo Image

Metlen makes its debut on the London Stock Exchange – Mytilineos: Important milestone for the company

English

Metlen makes its debut on the London Stock Exchange – Mytilineos: Important milestone for the company

Metlen’s chairman and CEO, Evangelos Mytilineos, described the debut of the company’s shares on the London Stock Exchange as a significant milestone.

To signal the opening of the session, Mytilineos rang the bell at the London Stock Exchange.

“The beginning of a new era”

Mytilineos emphasized that this is a historic milestone for Metlen, which has transformed itself in recent decades, having become a major player in the energy and metal sectors in 42 countries.

“This move is the beginning of a new era,” he stressed, noting that Metlen is entering the next chapter. “This is an acceleration of the momentum we have already built,” he said and thanked the company’s investors, employees and partners.

The company will be primary listed on the LSE and secondary listed on the Athens Stock Exchange.

