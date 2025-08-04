Diana Shipping returns to profitability in second quarter

Diana Shipping Inc. announced positive financial results in the second quarter of 2025, confirming its dynamic return to profitability, despite the moderate course of freight rates in the dry cargo sector.

At the same time, the company announced the distribution of a cash dividend, rewarding its shareholders for their trust.

The listed shipping company announced net income of 4.5 million dollars in the second quarter of 2025.

This is a significant improvement compared to the corresponding quarter of 2024, when it had recorded losses of 2.8 million.

Earnings per share for the period amounted to 0.03, compared to a loss of 0.04 in the same quarter last year.

Time charter revenue amounted to 54.7 million, compared to 56 million in 2024. The slight drop is attributed to the decrease in ship ownership days – from 39 ships in 2024 to 37 ships this year -, however, the increase in average freight rates in the agreements signed by the company contributed positively to containing the drop.

Diana Shipping’s fleet consists of 37 dry bulk carriers, including 9 Ultramax Bulk Carriers, 6 Panamax Bulk Carriers, 5 Kamsarmax Bulk Carriers, 5 PostPanamax Bulk Carriers, 8 Capesize Bulk Carriers and 4 Newcastlemax Bulk Carriers.

The company also expects to deliver two new dual-fuel methanol Kamsarmax dry bulk carriers by the second half of 2027 and the first half of 2028, respectively.