Capital Clean Energy reports revenue growth of 27% in second quarter

Capital Clean Energy Carriers, a shipping company listed on NASDAQ and owned by Evangelos Marinakis, announced that its revenues increased by 27% in the second quarter of 2025.

Specifically, the company’s revenues reached 104 million dollars, compared to 82.1 million dollars in the corresponding period last year.

The company announced a dividend of 0.15 for the second quarter of 2025, adding that it has secured financing for two of the 16 vessels under construction.

CCEC CEO Gerasimos Kalogiratos highlighted that “the second quarter of 2025 was a period of evolution as we continued to build on the substantial progress made in the previous quarter towards achieving our strategic objectives.

While we do not have exposure to the short-term liquefied natural gas (LNG) carrier market, the upward trend in short-term and spot charter rates is encouraging.

This positive pricing environment, combined with the continued retirement of older LNG carriers, indicates the increasing financial costs and regulatory pressures facing older technological vessels.

We expect this streamlining trend to continue, enhancing the long-term value of our latest generation fleet.

Looking ahead, our growth trajectory is based on the planned delivery of 16 new gas carriers – including six latest generation LNG carriers and ten vessels suitable for the transport of LPG, ammonia and liquefied carbon dioxide (LCO₂) – over the next three years.

We are pleased to have secured favorable financing for two of our vessels under construction, which significantly strengthens the stability of our investment plan.

At the same time, we are in continuous negotiations with potential charterers for our vessels available for charter and continue to consolidate the company’s presence as a leading, US-listed company specializing in LNG transportation and modern liquefied gas transportation solutions.”