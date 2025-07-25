EIB grants 250 million euros to EYDAP for investment projects

The Athens Water Supply and Sewerage Company (EYDAP) is proceeding with the signing of a loan agreement of 250 million euros with the European Investment Bank (EIB) to support its ten-year investment program of 2.1 billion euros.

Specifically, this is an open credit line that the company’s management will use depending on the needs that arise during the execution of the investment program. It should be noted that EYDAP’s borrowing is currently zero.

This development is part of the technical assistance agreement signed about a year ago between the EIB and EYDAP, with the cooperation of the two parties being ongoing.

EYDAP’s investment program was assessed by the EIB in terms of its economic viability, in relation to the company’s financial and operational assessment, and in terms of its feasibility, in relation to the company’s strategic priorities.

In addition, it was examined for its alignment with the EU’s political priorities (EU Strategic Agenda 2024-2029) and the investment priorities of its Structural Funds (ESRF 2021-2027).

Through cooperation with the EIB, it is expected to ensure financing for projects related to the strengthening of existing water supply and sanitation infrastructure in adverse climate crisis conditions in the context of strengthening resilience and adaptation to climate change.

The approved EYDAP investment program 2025 – 2034 totaling 2.16 billion euros concerns major projects in Eastern Attica (968.8 million), water supply network projects (715.8 million), sewage projects (370.3 million) and digital governance and transformation projects (108.6 million). 50% of the projects’ budget is financed by the EU.