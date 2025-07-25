Cosmetics: Increase in sales, exports; plant-based products on the rise

Total cosmetics sales in Greece have recorded a continuous increase in value over the last years, despite the inflationary pressures and the increase in the prices of cosmetic raw materials and, by extension, in the final price of the products.

In particular, in 2023 the total value increased by approximately 12%, while for 2024 the market growth rate is estimated at approximately +6%.

For the two-year period 2025-2026, a further increase in the value of the domestic cosmetics market is predicted, but at a low rate of around 4%-5%, according to recent data from ICAP. Cosmetic exports have also shown a significant increase in the last four years, recording an average annual growth rate of around 14%. It is noted, however, that part of these concerns imported items that are re-exported.

Herbal cosmetics

Skin care products, which have long been the main category of cosmetics, are estimated to have accounted for approximately 52% of total sales value in the last year, followed by hair care products with a corresponding percentage of 26%. According to ICAP, in recent years there has been an increased consumer interest in cosmetics of natural origin, as well as in products based on olive oil. A significant increase in sales is also observed in men’s care products (face, beard, etc.), with male consumers now purchasing them with greater frequency and variety.