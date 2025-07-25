AADE to roll out new electronic transit application on July 28

The new electronic transit application for recording the entry and exit of trucks and buses at all customs offices of Greece’s land border checkpoints will become fully operational on July 28.

According to the Independent Authority for Public Revenue (AADE), the new application eliminates outdated manual procedures, logbooks, paper forms, and handwritten entries, paving the way for a modern, digital era in customs services at the country’s borders.

More specifically, the new application provides for:

Faster checks at the entry and exit of vehicles, reducing waiting times.

More efficient use of staff, allowing customs officers to focus on more critical tasks.

More effective monitoring and detection of suspicious vehicles throughout the territory and upon their exit from it.

Strengthening transparency and integrity in customs controls.

A single digital environment for recording and providing information.

Approximately 6,300,000 vehicles (trucks, buses, and passenger cars) and 19,450,000 passengers pass through the country’s border customs posts each year, both on entry and exit.”The immediate access to real-time data by AADE’s inspection services strengthens prevention, control, and enforcement actions, in close cooperation with other border authorities,” according to the announcement.