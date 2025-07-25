Vodafone (Greece): Revenues slightly up in Q1

Vodafone’s subsidiary in Greece announced that its revenue recorded a marginal increase (0.9%) during the first quarter of its 2025 – 2026 financial year (April 2025 – March 2026).

According to the data published by Vodafone Group during the first quarter (April – June), its subsidiary in Greece had service revenue of 221 million compared to 219 million in the corresponding period last year.

Revenues remained broadly stable, as growth in mobile, supported by an increase in postpaid customers, was partially offset by a decline in fixed telephony.

Mobile subscribers stood at 4,199 at the end of the quarter, compared to 4,339 in the first quarter of last year. In absolute terms, they have decreased (30 thousand postpaid customers were added and prepaid connections decreased by 103 thousand), however, the percentage of the contracted customer base has increased to 50.9% compared to 46.2%.

A decrease (2%) is observed for another quarter in fixed telephony subscribers (912 thousand from 931 thousand), while a 29% increase was recorded in mobile data usage (189,233 TB compared to 139,711 TB).