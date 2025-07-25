Athens stock exchange: Tariffs and financial results in focus – All eyes on Metlen

The Athens Stock Exchange enters the last session of the week, while the short-term trend continues to be affected by the investment climate abroad.

The General Index, which closed on Thursday with a marginal increase at 1,970 points, seems to be awaiting developments on the trade tariffs front, where the US and Europe are expected to reach an agreement before August 1.

Emphasis is also placed on corporate results, as in the coming days listed companies will begin publishing financial figures for the second quarter/first half of 2025.

The Hellenic Exchange will start next Monday, while in the three-day period of July 30 – August 1, the fundamental data of the four systemic banks will be released.

In this environment, the Greek market is in a process of… waiting, being only 30 points away from the historical milestone of 2,000 points, which has been ignored since April 2010.

At the same time, however, signs of buyer fatigue are evident, which has caused a consolidation trend, especially in the shares of banks and other blue chips.

However, there is no reason for concern in the investment community, as on the one hand the General Index remains close to the recent “peaks” of 1,985 points, and on the other hand this year’s rally (+34%) is more than enough.

On today’s agenda, the public offer for Metlen is set to conclude this afternoon, representing the final stage ahead of the company’s dual listing on the Athens and London stock exchanges (scheduled for August 4). The process is widely expected to succeed, with participation in the share exchange already estimated to exceed 90%.