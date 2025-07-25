Fraport: New campaign for the travel experience in Greece

Fraport Greece is promoting a new campaign for the multidimensional role of the 14 regional airports under its management, which it describes as “modern gateways to a world of authentic experiences.”

Based on the traveler’s experience and the airports themselves as its starting point, the campaign “illuminates” the images, landscapes, flavors and cultural heritage of Greece.

The story begins at one of the regional airports, starring Mr. Andrews, a visitor arriving in Greece for his vacation.

The campaign was implemented by the advertising agency Valuecom, in collaboration with the production company The Stripes, under the direction of Konstantinos Stagikas. The creative team developed a highly aesthetic narrative, aligned with international standards, aiming to further strengthen the global image of Greece as a leading tourist destination.

Broader strategy

This new communication is part of the broader framework of Fraport Greece’s strategy to strengthen sustainable tourism development and highlight the local communities served by the 14 regional airports.

It also highlights the contribution of airports in making the first impression of each visitor, before the tour of each place even begins.