Greece sends salvage vessel “Giant” to the Red Sea

The ultra-modern salvage vessel “Giant” in the port of Piraeus, which in collaboration with the Hellenic Association of Tugboat Owners – Rescue Vessels – Anti-Pollution Vessels for Offshore Support, will head to the Red Sea in order to support, protect and assist Greek-owned ships and Greek sailors, was visited by the Minister of Maritime Affairs and Insular Policy, Vasilis Kikilias, in the presence of the President of the Association, Pavlos Xiradakis.

Kikilias pointed out that “the Ministry of Maritime Affairs and Insular Policy supports this effort and the cooperation of the public with the private sector, always at this level – of safety, the protection of human life and measures against marine pollution. All of this is extremely important and the heart of our policy.”

The mission of the “Giant”

It is noted that the “GIANT”, following the initiative of the Hellenic Association of Shipowners of Tugs – Salvage – Anti-pollution Vessels for Offshore Support, in collaboration with the Ministry of Maritime Affairs and Insular Policy and given the critical situation prevailing in the Red Sea, will be sent to the region in order to assist in cases of maritime accidents, to protect human life and the environment as well as to help global shipping.