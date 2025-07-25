Shipping: The “Greeks” lead the way in green transition

The acceleration of the green transition is changing the rules in the shipping sector – and Greek shipowners seem ready to respond.

With 8% of the fleet already compatible with alternative fuels and over half of the ships on order incorporating green technologies, Greek shipowners are strategically investing in alternative fuel ships and emission reduction technologies.

According to an analysis by the shipping brokerage Intermodal, by July 2025, 324 Greek-owned ships, with a total capacity of 33.8 million dwt, are already capable of using alternative fuels, constituting 8% of the fleet in terms of capacity.

The vast majority (80%) are LNG capable or LNG ready, while the presence of ships capable of burning methanol, ammonia or LPG is also starting to increase.

This dynamic is seen even more clearly in the Greek orderbook, which numbers 642 ships with a total capacity of 58.2 million dwt.

More than 50% of this capacity concerns ships designed to use alternative fuels, confirming the strategic commitment of Greek shipowners to new and environmentally friendly technologies.

Almost 70% of green orders concern LNG capable units, while 56% of the total Greek orderbook concerns ships with scrubbers installed.

According to analysts, this strategic choice allows flexibility in terms of compliance with environmental regulations and at the same time maintains competitiveness, utilizing cheaper fuels, without violating IMO and European Union rules.