PPA: New distinction as one of the most sustainable businesses in Greece

The Piraeus Port Authority S.A. (PPA S.A.) received a distinction from the QualityNet Foundation for the fourth consecutive year, recognizing it as one of the most sustainable companies in Greece. This recognition is based on the annual evaluation of its performance across the three pillars of ESG — Environment, Society, and Corporate Governance.

ESG principles are not, as the company emphasized, an abstract concept, but rather a core element of its business strategy and a fundamental pillar of its long-term development model.

In the context of its compliance with ESG standards, the company, in 2024, undertook key initiatives to reduce its environmental footprint and address the impacts of climate change.

At the same time, it consistently implements a coherent program of social responsibility actions, focusing on strengthening the local community, promoting inclusion and empowering its human resources.

In the field of corporate governance, PPA S.A. operates, as it noted, in terms of transparency and accountability, following the best practices of good governance and regulatory compliance.

The CEO of PPA S.A., Su Xudong, expressed his particular satisfaction for the company’s recognition, for the fourth consecutive year, among the most sustainable companies in the country.

As he pointed out, this new distinction reflects the consistency and commitment of PPA S.A. in implementing a modern development model that combines environmental responsibility, social concern and sound corporate governance.

These principles constitute a solid foundation that shapes the company’s strategic choices and the long-term course of upgrading the port of Piraeus.