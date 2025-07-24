Two investment schemes express interest in tender for the concession of Greek State Lotteries

Growthfund announced that two investment schemes have submitted expressions of interest in the international tender process for the concession of the exclusive right to produce, manage, operate and promote the Greek State Lotteries for a period of at least 10 years.

The following investment schemes expressed interest (in alphabetical order):

Brightstar Global Solutions Corporation.

OPAP Investment Limited.

Following the evaluation of the submitted expressions of interest, candidates who meet the prequalification criteria will be invited to participate in Phase B of the tender process, which involves the submission of binding offers.

The concession covers the following lotteries: the Instant State Lottery, the State Housing Lottery, the Popular Lottery, the Special Social National Lottery, the National Lottery, and the Extraordinary or Special Lottery drawn by the European Association of State Lotteries (AELLE).