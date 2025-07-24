New regulation for commission-free withdrawals in effect from August 11

The new legislative regulation on bank commissions regarding cash withdrawals from ATMs will come into effect on August 11, 2025, as provided for in the amendment of the Ministry of National Economy and Finance that was recently submitted to the draft law on the National Customs Code.

The amendment provides for:

-Elimination of charges for cash withdrawals from the ATM network of banks.

-Abolition of charges in municipal communities where only one ATM is available, whether it belongs to a bank or a third-party provider.

-Establishment of a cap of 1.5 euros for withdrawals from third-party ATMs in all other cases.