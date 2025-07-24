Hisense Hellas introduces UX TV for the first time in Greece

Hisense is strengthening its presence in the Greek market with the launch of the first television with RGB backlight technology, available for the first time in Greece.

According to the company, “with UX, Hisense brings to Greece a new era in home entertainment, a television that combines advanced technology, distinctive design and captivating image, setting higher standards in the category of top televisions.”

As Hisense pointed out, RGB-MiniLED technology allows for more precise control, maximum brightness and vivid picture quality.

The UX TV is supported by the new Hi-View Engine X, Hisense’s most advanced picture processor, which makes the most of the use of artificial intelligence to optimize the picture and sound in real time.

Whether it is sports content, movies or gaming, the UX automatically recognizes the genre and adjusts the viewing experience accordingly.

Also, in addition to the top picture quality, the UX series incorporates a series of technologies that upgrade the overall user experience.

165Hz Game Mode Ultra with VRR support ensures extremely smooth and responsive gameplay, ideal for the demands of modern games and features multi-dimensional sound, enhancing the sense of cinematic experience.