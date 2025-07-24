Naftemporiki is digitizing 101 years of political and economic history

“A project of national and historical significance is on track of implementation by Naftemporiki: The digitization of our newspaper’s Archive, which has already completed 101 years of existence.”

The digitalization was undertaken by AAnG Holdings Group Limited and the relevant agreement was signed by Mr Georgios Melissanidis, publisher and shareholder of Naftemporiki, and Andreas Georgiou, President and CEO of AAnG.

“This is a project of national and historical importance, as it will enable new generations to see the past with modern technological data and the use of artificial intelligence, through millions of pages of Naftemporiki,” stressed Mr. Georgios Melissanidis during the signing of the agreement, at the offices of Naftemporiki.

With a history that exceeds a century, the transfer of 101 years of events, news, reports and analyses from “paper” to “digital memory” is not simply a valid and objective record of the past. It is a new and innovative, active vehicle of knowledge, history and inspiration.

Our vision is to give all Greeks, students, academics, researchers, businesses, the opportunity to interact with this cultural wealth through technology. A new era of accessibility, transparency and utilization of information begins.

The digitization of the Naftemporiki archive transforms information into value for today and into knowledge for tomorrow, through a modern and vibrant tool.

“Digital Library”

This is a centuries-old modern, innovative digital library of incalculable historical value, which will illuminate the past and open new paths for the present and future of the country. To strengthen collective memory with innovative information tools

The use of the “N” archive will also enable traditional readers of our historical newspaper to look back on events that have marked their lives many times, through the economic and political course of the country. To compare the past with the future, to seek solutions for tomorrow, avoiding weaknesses and mistakes of the past.

The digitized archive of “N” will also be available to all Higher Educational Institutions.

Approaching the interests and concerns of the younger generation with respect and validity is a goal of strategic importance for Naftemporiki. A goal that will keep Naftemporiki ” fresh and forward-looking” for the next 100 years.