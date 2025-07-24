Eurobank denies reports; there is no scenario for reducing ATMs

Eurobank denied reports about scenarios of reducing the number of ATMs in its network.

According to sources speaking to “N”, Eurobank assured that “we are not thinking nor have we even thought about reducing the number of ATMs as is often written after the announcements of the Minister of Finance”, while denying the relevant reports that have been circulating over the last days.

“These reports do not concern us,” official sources told “N”.

It is recalled that Eurobank has over 1,100 ATMs in its network throughout Greece.