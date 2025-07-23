METLEN secures £34.8 million new UK EPC contracts for solar and storage projects

Metlen has signed two new contracts for the Engineering, Procurement and Construction (EPC) of renewable energy projects in the UK, further strengthening its presence in the country.

The total value of the contracts amounts to £34.8 million.

On behalf of Cero Generation, METLEN will design and construct a co-located photovoltaic (PV) park and Battery Energy Storage System (BESS) in Bramley, Hampshire. The Bramley PV and BESS project will deliver a combined capacity of 115 MW.

For the contract with AMPYR Solar Europe, METLEN will construct an 18 MW BESS project in Scruton, North Yorkshire, with a total storage capacity of 49 MWh.

These projects underscore METLEN’s role as a reliable partner in the UK’s energy transition, bringing its technical expertise to a growing portfolio of solar and battery storage developments across the region.

METLEN currently has 93 renewable energy projects completed or at various stages of execution or development in the UK and Ireland. These are split between 65 solar projects, with 1.82 GW in installed power, and 28 BESS projects, with a total energy capacity of 1.31GWh.