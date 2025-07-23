Athens stock exchange: “Sign” of return after US-Japan agreement

The Athens Stock Exchange is expected to receive a “signal” from the foreign markets, with the US-Japan trade agreement improving investor sentiment.

Although the Greek market has had two consecutive negative sessions, having fallen to 1,955 points, it is not ruled out that buyers will return more aggressively.

The fact that Washington and Tokyo have agreed to impose tariffs of 15% sends a positive message for the day ahead, especially while the outcome of negotiations between the US and the European Union is pending.

This raises hopes for a happy ending to the trade tariff thriller, which began in early April and has been plaguing international markets for more than three months.

Regarding the General Index, it is clear that Athens is showing signs of fatigue from the rally of 2025 (+33%), with banks and blue chips digesting the profits of the previous months.

Somehow, the convergence path to the historical milestone of 2,000 points has “frozen” for the moment, awaiting a new catalyst, which will give new life to buyers, against the impending summer rush.