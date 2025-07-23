Tourism Minister Kefalogianni visited Santorini, Sikinos, Folegandros and Anafi

Minister of Tourism Olga Kefalogianni visited Santorini, Sikinos, Folegandros and Anafi as part of the ongoing dialogue with local communities and public entities on the specific islands, following the signing of the memorandum of understanding for the establishment and operation of DMMOs in the municipalities of Thira, Anafi, Sikinos, Ietos and Folegandros, in June 2024.

The Minister was initially given a tour of the fully renovated Archaeological Museum of Thira, which hosts the emblematic exhibition “Cycladic Women – Unknown Stories of Women of the Cyclades”, a leading cultural initiative that sheds light on the role of women in the Cycladic area from prehistory to the 19th century: “Santorini is not only one of the world’s top tourist destinations, but also an island with a deep cultural imprint.”

“The ‘Cycladic Women’ exhibition reminds us that culture is the heart of our identity and a key pillar of a sustainable tourism model,” Kefalogianni noted.

The minister also visited Sikinos, accompanied by the mayor of Thira, Nikos Zorzos, where she was welcomed by mayor Vasilis Marakis, with whom they toured points of historical and cultural interest.

This was followed by a visit to Folegandros, where she was welcomed by the island’s mayor, Kyriakos Marinakis, and issues of local development and tourism management were discussed, with an emphasis on protecting the island’s character and strengthening the tourism product with moderation and balance.

The visit concluded in Anafi, where the minister was welcomed by mayor Iakovos Roussos. A discussion with residents and organizations followed, focusing on the island’s development prospects with a focus on sustainability, the prosperity of local communities, the preservation and promotion of the natural and cultural environment, as well as the upgrading of visitor experiences.