Coastal shipping and yachting, fundamental elements of Greek maritime tradition and tourism

Coastal shipping and yachting, fundamental elements of Greek maritime tradition and tourism

The President of the Hellenic Chamber of Shipping, George Alexandratos, stated: "Coastal shipping and yachting are fundamental elements of the Greek maritime tradition and maritime tourism"

Aiming at promoting and strengthening the country’s maritime tourism, the Hellenic Chamber of Shipping is paying tribute to coastal shipping and yachting.

The President of the Hellenic Chamber of Shipping, George Alexandratos, stated: “Coastal shipping and yachting are fundamental elements of the Greek maritime tradition and maritime tourism. The continuous development of these sectors contributes significantly to the increase in jobs and the strengthening of the national economy, showcasing Greece as the most ideal – perhaps – summer destination.”

