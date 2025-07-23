SKY express: 33% jump in international passenger traffic in Q2

SKY express recorded a steady upward trend in the second quarter of 2025 in Greece and abroad.

The company’s total passenger traffic increased by 16% compared to the corresponding period in 2024, while total revenue from flights rose by 15%.

In international markets, passenger traffic jumped by 33%. Correspondingly, international seats offered were up by 34%, reflecting SKY express’s strategy of strengthening its presence in periods of high demand.

The company’s recent announcement of the addition of six new international destinations from autumn 2025 is also moving in the same direction: Hamburg, Berlin, Lisbon, Lyon, Madrid and Tel Aviv.

This specific move is part of SKY express’s broader strategic plan to continuously strengthen its international activity, with an emphasis on serving strategic markets and providing even more choices to its passengers.

Confirms steady growth

Commenting on the results, Gerasimos Skaltsas, Chief Commercial Officer of SKY express, stated: “Our course in the second quarter of 2025 confirms the steady growth of SKY express in all critical operational and financial metrics: our flight work, passenger traffic and revenues. In particular, the increase in international passenger traffic reflects the continuous expansion of our international network while we continue to maintain the largest network of destinations within Greece. At the same time, we are consistently investing in our fleet with the delivery of new aircraft, equipped exclusively with state-of-the-art engines, consistent with our commitment to provide modern, safe and quality flights with a focus on the passenger and their needs.”