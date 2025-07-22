Cosmos Sport announces strong 2024 financial results

Cosmos Sport announced an increase in its financial figures in 2024.

According to the published balance sheet for the fiscal year from February 1, 2024 to January 31, 2025, the company’s sales amounted to 182.7 million euros, recording an increase of 26.69% compared to the previous fiscal year, and gross profit (profit) of 79.8 million euros.

Operating earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) amounted to 31.7 million euros, an increase of 27.84%. Particularly noteworthy is the surge in operating cash flows, which amounted to 32.87 million euros, up 348.13%.

Company – industry prospects

As the management emphasized, the short-term goals include increasing sales and expanding market share with the ultimate goal of improving the company’s profitability and liquidity. The company’s strategic goal is to enable the consumer to “navigate” in a single environment whether he visits a physical or an online store. It also pointed out that the omnichannel consumer experience and its level already plays a very important role in the development of companies in the industry. Regarding the course of the industry, it is emphasized that private consumption maintains positive dynamics, however, the high credit burden of households and the negative savings rate continue to act as a deterrent.

In many ways, the sporting goods industry is in a privileged position. Compared to many other sectors, sporting goods has shown steady growth over the last years, surpassing pre-pandemic levels. Looking ahead, in the medium term, there are reasons for optimism, driven in particular by the growing awareness of health, fitness and sports.

Cosmos Sport is an 80% subsidiary of JD Sports Fashion Europe Holdings Limited which in turn is a 100% subsidiary of JD Sports Fashion PLC with headquarters at Hollinsbrook Way, Pilsworth, Bury, Lancashire, BL9 8RR, UK which is listed on the London Stock Exchange and 20% owned by a Greek family. The company has physical branches, online stores and six commercial brands (Cosmos Sport, JD, Sneaker10, Sportsfactory, Slamdunk, Rundome) and their respective online sites. In 2024 it employed more than 1,550 employees, recording an increase of 15.5% in human resources compared to 2023.