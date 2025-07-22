Entersoft-SOFTONE: Majority stake in Simply

Entersoft–SOFTONE has strengthened its position in the retail software market after acquiring a majority stake in Simply, a software company for businesses and retail stores.

The company noted that this is a strategic investment that is part of Entersoft–SOFTONE’s broader development plan and aims to further strengthen its presence in dynamic sectors through partnerships and targeted investments of high added value.

According to Antonis Kotzamanidis, CEO of Entersoft-SOFTONE, “our long-term goal is to offer proven digital solutions that help businesses meet challenges and evolve. By combining the expertise of the two companies, we provide integrated solutions that fully cover compliance and functionality needs, offering a strong competitive advantage to retail businesses.”

Specifically, by integrating Simply into its ecosystem, Entersoft–SOFTONE gains a competitive advantage in a critical and rapidly evolving market, where more than 350,000 businesses use cash registers.

The technological environment of retail is evolving and upgrading with the adoption of modern, flexible and secure software solutions due to the rapid spread of electronic payments (POS/IRIS) and the imminent mandatory implementation of electronic invoicing.

On his part, Evangelos Rossetos, CEO of Simply, emphasized that “our collaboration with a strategic partner like Entersoft–SOFTONE opens new paths. Since its establishment, Simply has set itself the mission of simplifying the operation of organizations, offering a technologically mature and cloud-first portfolio of solutions.”