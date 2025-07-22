Wizz Air launches two new direct flights from Athens to Warsaw

Wizz Air has announced the launch of two new direct routes from Athens to Warsaw Modlin Airport, further expanding its network in Greece.

The new routes start on 1 December 2025. Tickets for the flights are already available for booking on the company’s website and the WIZZ app.

“This new connection coincides with the inauguration of Wizz Air’s new base at Warsaw Modlin Airport, further reinforcing the company’s commitment to a stronger presence in both Cyprus and Greece,” the announcement said.

The company also announced routes from Warsaw Modlin to Paphos.

Commenting on the news, Olivia Harangozo, Wizz Air’s Head of Corporate Communications, said: “We are excited to announce yet another new route from Athens, this time connecting travelers to the vibrant city of Warsaw. With this new addition, we continue to expand our network and reaffirm our commitment to offering even more travel opportunities from Cyprus and Greece. Warsaw combines rich history, modern character and countless experiences – we look forward to welcoming even more travelers on board.”