Greece introduces new cruise passenger fee

Passengers who disembark from a cruise ship at a Greek port will be charged a special fee, which will amount to 20 euros per person for the ports of Mykonos and Santorini and 5 euros for the rest of the country’s ports.

However, the amount varies in each season. Specifically, according to the provisions of the circular (3133.4-1/53018/18-07-2025):

Mykonos and Santorini

Peak period (June 1-September 30): 20 euros per passenger for Mykonos and Santorini.

Mid-season: (April, May, October): 12 euros per passenger for Mykonos and Santorini.

Low season (October 1-May 31): 4 euros per passenger for Mykonos and Santorini.

Other ports

Peak season (June 1st to September 30th): 5 euros per passenger.

Mid season (April, May, October): 3 euros per passenger.

Low season (October 1st- May 31st): 1 euro per passenger.

The payment of the cruise fee is made via an electronic fee which is issued exclusively through the electronic application (e.hcg.gov.gr) and which operates under the auspices of the Ministry of Maritime Affairs and Insular Policy and is carried out by the shipping agent or the cruise company or the Greek management company of the cruise ship.