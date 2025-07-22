Major public projects at a standstill amid lack of funding

Activity in the tenders for major public works remains at low levels, while several tenders for important infrastructure – both road and metro projects – have been “stuck”, due to the lack of available funding.

At the same time, there is no planning for the next generation of infrastructure projects, which will come to cover the existing needs of the country and especially Attica.

Despite the image of stagnation that the public sector of the market presents, there is no concern from the side of technical companies, at least for the time being. The country’s large construction groups, given the experience of the ten-year economic crisis, which contained building and construction activity, have adjusted their strategy and are focusing on other categories of projects, such as concessions and PPPs (Public-Private Partnerships).

According to the latest reports from their managements, the outstanding balance of the four largest groups in the sector is approaching 16 billion euros.

Specifically, GEK Terna has backlog of approximately 7 billion euros, Aktor 4.8 billion, Avax 3 billion and Metka 1.5 billion euros.