METLEN and Copec EMOAC sign 15-year PPA for renewable energy

METLEN has signed a 15-year Power Purchase Agreement (PPA) with Copec EMOAC, for the supply of renewable electricity from four solar plants in METLEN’s Chilean portfolio, according to the announcement.

Copec EMOAC, subsidiary of Copec, the leading fuel distribution company in Chile, is specialized in the marketing of renewable energies. It is a driver of energy transformation through comprehensive solutions tailored to the needs of each industry.

A total annual energy supply of 450 GWh, with delivery starting in Q2 2026, is covered by the agreement. The energy will be supported by 322 MW of Battery Energy Storage Systems (BESS) from METLEN’s own portfolio.

This long-term agreement secures the delivery of renewable energy to Copec EMOAC during off-peak solar generation hours, supporting the decarbonization of Chile’s energy system and ensuring stable, sustainable energy procurement.

Under the terms of the PPA, the energy will be delivered during the “Non-Solar Block» – defined as 19:00 to 07:59 (Winter Time) and 22:00 to 06:59 (Summer Time), when solar production naturally drops.

METLEN’s implementation of nighttime PPAs in Chile underscores its strategic role in driving the country’s energy transition by combining innovative contracting solutions with its expanding portfolio of renewable assets and partnerships. A nighttime PPA provides a critical hedge against extreme price volatility and plays an increasingly important role in today’s energy landscape—especially in the context of the energy transition and the growing penetration of variable renewables like solar. By securing energy supply during off-peak or nighttime hours, when solar generation is unavailable and reliance on costlier sources such as gas or balancing markets typically increases, this agreement ensures price stability and predictability.

This partnership represents a significant milestone in METLEN’s ongoing expansion in Latin America, reinforcing its commitment to clean energy development and supporting Copec EMOAC’s strategy for reliable and sustainable energy procurement.