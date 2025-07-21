Diana Shipping acquires 7.7% in Genco Shipping

Diana Shipping Services has been making well-considered and risk-calculated investments over the last three years.

The latest move is the entry, with a 7.7% stake, in Genco Shipping, also listed on the US stock exchange, for 46 million dollars.

Unlike the previous times when it opened in other markets, such as in support ships or LPG carriers, this time Diana expanded in its own sector, that is in a company that also manages dry bulk cargo ships.

According to information from the shipping market, Diana Shipping, before deciding on Genco, had examined the market for a long time.

Diana Shipping has a fleet of 36 bulk carriers, with a total capacity of 4.1 million dwt, and is also expecting to receive two new-build kamsarmaxes with duel fuel (methanol) engines.

On its part, Genco has a fleet of 42 bulk carriers, with a total capacity of 4.4 million dwt.