IPTO: European Energy Commissioner visits critical infrastructure in Attica

The Converter Station of the Crete-Attica electrical interconnection and the upgraded 400 kV Koumoundouros Extra High Voltage Center, in Aspropyrgos, Attica, were inspected by the European Commissioner for Energy and Housing, Dan Jørgensen.

The management of IPTO and Ariadne Interconnection presented to Jørgensen the facilities of the terminal of the new electrical interconnection and informed him about the cutting-edge technologies incorporated in the project, which will safeguard Crete’s energy needs.

The European Commissioner twent to the adjacent Extra High Voltage Center, which has been fully digitized and modernized with closed-loop GIS equipment, enhancing the secure electrification of the Attica Basin.

The two critical infrastructures constructed by the Operator were implemented with EU co-financing, from the NSRF and the Recovery Fund respectively, strengthening the Electricity Transmission System in key areas with high demand.

During the Commissioner’s tour, the importance of the projects for the country’s energy security was highlighted, as well as the valuable expertise that the Operator has gained for new cross-border high-voltage infrastructure projects originating in Greece, which can contribute to further energy integration in the European Union.

“Projects like this are important for Greece and for Europe. They help Member States to connect more closely and thus be able to reduce energy prices, decarbonize and guarantee their security of supply. All of these are very important goals for the European Union,” said European Commissioner for Energy and Housing, Dan Jørgensen.