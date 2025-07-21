Athens Stock market: 9-month performance leading above 2,000 points

The Athens Stock Exchange has paved the way for achieving its 9th consecutive month of gains, with the General Index maintaining a steadily positive trajectory from last November until today, ensuring a return of approximately +43% to investors.

The reasons behind the current bull market—repeatedly mentioned and analyzed by Naftemporiki (profitability, dividends, attractive valuations, business deals, stable environment, etc.)—remain in effect, providing the necessary “fuel” to counter both the natural buying fatigue and global market volatility.

Thus, nine months after the start of the current upward trend, the General Index remains firmly on a positive trajectory, having reached close to the 2,000-point mark — for the first time since April 2010.

We are now facing a historic opportunity for the Greek market to finally “erase” the 15-year period of successive crises — economic, health, and geopolitical — and to once again see the index above 2,000, leaving behind the days when Athens had plunged below the 500-point mark.

“The longer the correction is delayed, the more the belief is reinforced that the question of 2,000 points is not “if” but “when”. This bull market, which began in the memorandum period and with domestic investor sentiment shattered, has now come so far that we would say that reaching 2,000 points will be an opportunity,” pointed out certified analyst Petros Steriotis.

At the same time, it is a fact that many blue-chip stocks are showing signs of fatigue after the months-long rally, with their performance having lost momentum. Although valuations remain largely attractive, investors appear to be seeking fresh catalysts to orchestrate the next upward wave.

Therefore, the upcoming period of publishing the financial results of the second quarter/first half of the year may offer the ideal opportunity, combined of course with the business deals that are currently underway.