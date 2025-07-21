Games of Chance: Greek market’s revised turnover reached 6.7 billion in Jan-May

The Hellenic Gaming Commission announced an increase in the adjusted turnover of the gambling market.

According to the Commission’s data, the adjusted TGR turnover in legal gambling amounted to 6.7 billion euros from January to May 2025 compared to 6.4 billion euros in the corresponding period last year.

A significant increase was recorded by online companies whose TGR amounted to 3.082 billion euros compared to 2.86 billion euros. This was followed by OPAP with TGR of 2.97 billion euros compared to 2.19 billion euros, Casinos with 522.3 million euros compared to 479.1 million euros, Lotteries with TGR of 142.7 million euros compared to 128.8 million euros and Hippodrome with 10.2 million euros compared to 11.9 million euros.

The GGR Gross Gaming Revenue (GGR), which concerns the actual income of the provider, amounted to 1.23 billion euros in the five-month period compared to 1.11 billion euros in the corresponding period last year. The lion’s share of GGR was obtained by OPAP with 607.8 million euros compared to 582.1 million euros in the corresponding period last year. This was followed by online companies with 465.3 million euros compared to 392.1 million euros, Casinos with 106.6 million euros compared to 96.5 million euros, Lotteries with GGR at 52.6 million euros compared to 46.09 million euros, the Hippodrome with 2.5 million euros compared to 3 million euros. Public revenue amounted to 312.9 million euros.

Gaming and gambling innovation

In the meantime, as the Commission emphasized, it is taking measures to address illegal gambling networks. The Commission’s proposals include the establishment of a Working Group to implement specific goals for this issue. At the same time, the Commission is running an educational program for children with the view to informing them and protecting them against gambling addiction. The improvement of the legislative and regulatory framework is also progressing, aiming at identifying ambiguities, contradictions or gaps until autumn 2025.

Among the initiatives of the Commission, within the framework of its development action, is the promotion of the Greek Gaming and Gambling market as a field of innovation and technological development that can attract qualified executives and talents in the field. Based on this initiative, executives from the Greek Chamber of Commerce and Industry and the Hellenic Film and Audiovisual Center (EKKOMED) recently participated in Gamescomm, the largest European gaming exhibition, which brings together over 1,200 exhibitors from all over the world.

The objectives of the mission were to promote and highlight the Greek digital games industry, to showcase Greece as an emerging center for the development of digital games and innovative applications in the wider Mediterranean and European region, to attract significant investments, as well as to develop strategic partnerships between companies in the industry.