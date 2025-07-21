JTI: Strong financial figures; consolidation in the domestic market

Japan Tobacco International (JTI) announced improved financial figures and further consolidation of its position in the domestic market.

In particular, during the previous financial year, JTI’s turnover amounted to 834.9 million euros compared to 814.8 million euros in the previous year, an increase of 2.5%.

Despite the unfavorable international economic circumstances that led to a rapid increase in inflation and significant geopolitical developments, which negatively affected the entire supply chain, the company succeeded in increasing its pre-tax profits by 6.3% compared to 2023. Profits after taxes amounted to 958,053 euros, with the company maintaining strong liquidity, with cash reserves of 29 million euros.

Footprint

JTI’s footprint in public finances is also significant, since in 2024 it contributed 734.9 million euros to public coffers compared to 721.3 million euros in 2023. As noted by Janine Neuhaus, General Manager of JTI Hellas, with responsibility for the markets of Greece, Cyprus, Malta and Israel, “the financial figures for 2024 reflect JTI’s strong growth momentum in Greece. Continuing with the same enthusiasm, for the year we are already going through, we are strengthening our leading position in combustible tobacco products, while we are growing more and more dynamically in the category of heated tobacco products, significantly increasing our market share.”