EU Budget: Greece to receive 49.2 billion

In a period of intensifying geopolitical pressures, increased migratory flows and social inequalities, the European Union presented the proposal for the Multiannual Financial Framework (MFF) 2028–2034 and how it intends to distribute the available resources among the member states.

Greece secures resources of around 49 billion euros and can be considered among the beneficiaries.

The countries that stand out in the list of the biggest beneficiaries are:

Poland: with a total allocation of 123.3 billion euros. It remains the largest recipient of European funds. 90% of the amount concerns general allocation for investments, while almost 9 billion is directed to the Social Climate Fund.

France: follows with 90.1 billion euros, with a strong emphasis on financing social and climate transition (5.6 billion).

Spain: secures 88.1 billion euros, of which over 5 billion support the social part of the budget.

Italy: will receive 86.6 billion euros under the proposal, also with a significant share (5.4 billion) in the Social Climate Fund.

The funds for Greece

Greece is set to receive a total of 49.2 billion euros, with:

42.9 billion in the general allocation

3.5 billion for migration, security and home affairs (border reinforcement, asylum, integration)

2.8 billion from the Social Climate Fund, to address energy poverty and strengthen the just transition

The Greek allocation is among the highest per capita and reflects the country’s structural needs, migratory pressures and the ongoing need for a green and digital transition.