Tourism: Strengthening of Greece-Italy cooperation in 4 sectors

A tourism cooperation protocol was signed in Rome by Tourism Minister Olga Kefalogianni and her Italian counterpart, Daniela Santanchè.

Its purpose is to update and modernize the 1986 bilateral Agreement.

The protocol covers a wide range of cooperation in the areas of the exchange of know-how, the promotion of new tourism products and the strengthening of special forms of tourism, such as agrotourism, gastronomic tourism and wine tourism, as well as tourism education and training.

Kefalogianni emphasized that this protocol constitutes a strategic tool for Greek-Italian tourism cooperation, but also a basis for a more active role of the two countries in promoting a coherent and strong European Strategy for Sustainable Tourism.

As she pointed out, Greece and Italy are two of the most popular tourist destinations in the world and their cooperation is gaining particular importance in the European and international context.

During their meeting, the two ministers also discussed the further expansion and deepening of tourism relations between the two countries, the joint effort to further highlight tourism as a political priority within the framework of the European Union.