Span Group: Expansion to Greece, Cyprus, Malta

The international IT company Span has established Span Hellas, with the aim of expanding its presence in Greece, Cyprus and Malta.

According to the company, this move reflects its confidence in the development potential of the region, particularly in the fields of cloud, cybersecurity and artificial intelligence.

The company’s goal is to create significant opportunities for the technology markets in Greece, Cyprus and Malta – not only as a solution provider, but also as an employer – by offering professional development opportunities for IT executives and participation in projects of both international scope and local importance.

Vasilis Papoulias, CEO of Span Hellas, stated: “The establishment of the company is a strategic investment aimed at contributing to the long-term digital transformation of the region. We are committed to offering high-value technological solutions, tailored to the needs of our customers, while leveraging the potential of the Greek market.”

Based in Croatia and with 30 years of experience, Span operates in Europe, Asia and the United States. Since 2021, it has been listed on the Zagreb Stock Exchange and is one of Microsoft’s top partners, holding six Microsoft Solutions Partner distinctions and eleven Advanced Specializations.

It also maintains strategic partnerships with AWS and Google, offering customers the opportunity to choose the technological infrastructure that meets their needs.