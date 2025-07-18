IOBE sees growth at +2.2% in 2025; concerns over inflation

The Foundation for Economic and Industrial Research (IOBE) has maintained its estimate for growth at +2.2% for 2025, according to its quarterly report on the Greek economy.

For 2026, IOBE estimates growth at +2.4%.

More specifically, it expects the growth momentum of consumption to be maintained, but at a milder rate, as, despite the notable increase in public consumption (+1.2%), private consumption is expected to slow down significantly (+1%).

Fixed investments (+9.0%) are expected to benefit from the acceleration of the implementation of the RRF and the lower cost of money, however under conditions and risks arising from the external environment.

The external deficit, which also has structural characteristics, is expected to persist, and perhaps even widen, mainly due to the prolongation of global uncertainty, which in turn hampers both exports (+2.9%) and imports (+3.1%), posing challenges for external demand.

Inflation constitutes a challenge is inflation, as it affects the purchasing power of households and the competitiveness of businesses.

Unemployment rate, according to IOBE estimates, is expected to be around 9.3% in 2025 and 9% in 2026.