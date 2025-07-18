PPA awarded as “Sector Leader – Port Authorities” at the “Protagonists of the Greek Economy” Awards

PPA S.A. has received a significant distinction for its valuable contribution to the development of the Greek economy, during the awards ceremony of the “Protagonists of the Greek Economy,” organized by Direction Business Network, under the auspices of the Ministry of National Economy and Finance and the Ministry of Development.

Specifically, PPA S.A. was honored in the category “Sector Leader – Port Authorities,” in recognition of its leading position in the sector, based on turnover, pre-tax profits and cash reserves, according to the fiscal year 2023. The Company was recognized for its strong financial performance in the industry, highlighting its dynamic presence in the port sector and its decisive role in shaping a modern and competitive port ecosystem.

On the occasion of this important distinction, the CEO of PPA S.A., Mr. Su Xudong, stated:

“This recognition is a particular honor for the Company and the entire organization. It reflects our steadfast commitment to a long-term development strategy that strengthens Piraeus’ role as a strategically important gateway to Europe, generating multiplier benefits for the national economy, sustainable growth and local communities.”

The awards ceremony was held on July 14, with this year’s event marking the 10th consecutive year of the institution’s presence. The award was received by Nektarios Demenopoulos, Deputy Manager of the BoD Secretariat, Public Relations & Investor Relations Dpt.