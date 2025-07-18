Logo Image

Supermarkets: Turnover up 7.9% thanks to fast-moving consumer goods

The main driver of the market is fast-moving consumer goods, which constitute 70% of organized retail sales and are growing by 6.5%

Τhe organized food retail sector recorded growth trends in the first half of the year, with total turnover increasing by 7.9% compared to the corresponding period of the previous year.

According to the latest data from NielsenIQ (as of June 29, 2025), the main driver of the market is fast-moving consumer goods, which constitute 70% of organized retail sales and are growing by 6.5%.

The main factor behind the growth of FMCG is demand, with sales volumes rising by 5.4%. On the other hand, the average basket price increased more modestly in the first half of the year, by 1.1%, which indicates that sales growth is mainly based on higher sales, and therefore consumption, and not on high prices.

In the categories of standardized food & beverages there is an increase of 2.4% in their average price while in the categories of non-food products we now have deflationary trends, compared to a year ago, with Home Care Products having reduced their average price by -3.2%, as well as Personal Hygiene and Beauty Products by -2.6%.

