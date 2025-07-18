PPC: New subsidiary PPC Trading – Strengthening its position in international energy markets

The establishment of PPC Trading, a newly formed 100% subsidiary of PPC Group, marks a strategic move to reinforce the Group’s presence in energy trading across Southeastern Europe and international markets, PPC Group said in a statement.

“PPC Group continues to expand its energy generation portfolio with new units in Greece, including renewables, flexible production, and storage. It has also extended its energy production footprint to SE Europe countries – Romania, Italy, and Bulgaria. At the same time, the Group has growing needs for energy commodities, such as natural gas, and additional electricity to serve its customer base in Southeastern Europe,” it added.

PPC Trading will assume central responsibility for the Group’s wholesale energy trading activities and for optimizing PPC’s integrated energy portfolio.

“Key functions of the new subsidiary include hedging and proprietary trading of energy and environmental products, such as electricity, natural gas, emissions allowances (EUAs), and guarantees of origin (GOs). These activities will span major energy markets in Central Europe, including Germany, Italy, and the Netherlands, as well as all countries in Southeastern Europe,” the company said and added:

“PPC Trading will leverage advanced data analytics and ΑΙ to enhance decision-making and adaptability in a rapidly evolving energy landscape. By utilizing sophisticated forecasting and analytical tools, PPC Trading aims to improve the effectiveness of hedging strategies, mitigate pricing risks, and smooth out the impact of market volatility, especially over the medium and long term. This capability will enhance the reliability and competitiveness of the Group’s product offerings, enabling the delivery of tailored solutions that meet the dynamic needs of the market, whether for large corporate clients, suppliers, or end users.

Special emphasis will be placed on non-standardized products that address the complex needs of managing the Group’s diversified portfolio. This portfolio features geographic dispersion and a broad mix of generation technologies, including solar, wind, hydro, storage (batteries), and conventional units.”

Konstantinos Nazos, Deputy CEO for Energy Management at PPC Group, stated: “The establishment of PPC Trading marks a new chapter for PPC Group. It supports our transition to a modern, technologically advanced energy trading model, where data analysis and AI are systematically harnessed to optimize decision-making and capitalize on emerging opportunities. In today’s constantly shifting environment, the ability to forecast, remain flexible, diversify, and manage risk is crucial. We are strategically investing in a specialized company that, by leveraging high-end technology, can offer adaptability in a dynamic energy market and deliver added value for the Group.”