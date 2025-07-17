M/MARITIME: Top position in the Risk4Sea assessment

M/MARITIME secured the top position in the most recent Risk4Sea ranking of the world’s leading ship managers.

This recognized list, which evaluates over 50 top companies, highlights those with the highest number of Port State Control (PSC) inspections without ship detentions over the past 36 months.

M/MARITIME secured second place in the Overall Score and an impressive second place in the Deficiencies per Inspection category.

These key performance indicators are vital as they independently measure operational excellence, regardless of fleet size.

More importantly, the company was recognized as first among all dry bulk carriers included in this list, in both of these critical categories.

Commenting on this recognition, Dimitris Orfanos, DPA and HSQE Manager at M/MARITIME, said: “Our strong performance in PSC inspections, independently assessed by Risk4Sea, especially in the ‘Deficiencies per Inspection’ and ‘Overall Score’ categories, directly reflects the consistently high standards we maintain. Furthermore, our internal analysis and further processing of the data confirms that we are ranked first among all dry bulk carriers included in this list, in both of these critical categories. This success is a testament to the deep expertise, dedication and systematic daily work of our crews and our office people, ensuring our partners not only optimal commercial performance but also the lowest possible regulatory risks.”